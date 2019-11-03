Timothy M. Stansell

Timothy Milton Stansell, 64, passed away on Oct. 27, 2019.

He was born in Clearwater, Florida on June 29, 1955 to Theron Stansell and Iva (Pursley) Stansell. He was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church and worked as an air conditioning technician.

Timothy was preceded in death by his mother and father and his beloved wife Diana on Oct. 2, 2019. He is survived by stepdaughter, Laura J. Dowdal of North Carolina; brothers, Robin Stansell of North Carolina and William Stansell of Land O’ Lakes, Florida; five grandchildren, Erin, Briana, Ryan, Ashlyn and Keegan; and two great-grandchildren, Hayla and Jaxon.

A memorial service in Timothy’s honor will be held at a later date.

Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

