Tiny L. Baughan

Tiny L. Baughan, 79, of Avon Park, Florida passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 18, 2019 at The Palms of Sebring.

A native of Grady County, Georgia she had lived here since 1957 moving from Live Oak, Florida. Tiny enjoyed working in her yard growing orchids, spending time with her family, friends and her dog skipper.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Herbert A. Baughan. She is survived by two sisters, Martha (Ronnie) Beckham and Nelda Sue Phillips; two brothers, Curtis (Jane) Nelson and Leon (Anne) Watson; numerous nieces and nephews and her dog, Skipper.

A private inurnment will be held. Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park.

