Toby Schuler
Dec. 1, 2008 – Aug. 9, 2019
Our beloved Toby, a very special creature of God, passed away on Aug. 9, 2019 at 3:56 a.m.
He was one of a kind, a loyal friend and an amazing companion to us and his family. He served as the door greeter at Sherco, Inc., land surveying office for nine years. He will be greatly missed by all.
