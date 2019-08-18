Toby Schuler

Dec. 1, 2008 – Aug. 9, 2019

Our beloved Toby, a very special creature of God, passed away on Aug. 9, 2019 at 3:56 a.m.

He was one of a kind, a loyal friend and an amazing companion to us and his family. He served as the door greeter at Sherco Inc., land surveying office for nine years. He will be greatly missed by all.

