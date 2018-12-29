Tommie Lee Stewart, 77, passed away in Winter Haven, Florida on Dec. 27, 2018. Tommie was born on Nov. 12, 1941 in Portageville, Missouri to Tommie and Emma Stewart. Tommie joined the Navy at a young age, serving proudly from 1961 to 1968.
In 2001, retiring from Peoples Gas and TECO, Tommie moved from Orlando to River Greens where he was able to enjoy his game of golf and making new friendships on and off the course. Tommie was a member of the Avon Park Noon Rotary Club and was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Tommie is survived by his wife, April Stewart, and son, Tommie Stewart II.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 with a funeral service to follow at noon at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida with the Rev. George Hall officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Service entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
