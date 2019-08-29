Treva R. Magnuson
Jan. 30, 1940 – Aug. 26, 2019
Treva R. (Hartman) Magnuson, 79, passed away in Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Lakeland, Florida on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at 8:20 p.m., from an aneurysm that caused a massive stroke. She was born on Jan. 30, 1940 in Plymouth, Indiana to Richard and Daisy (McCollough) Hartman.
She lived on a farm in her younger years then also got to live in town. She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1958.
Treva worked as a secretary in her young adult life but most of her adult life was as a stay-at-home mom. That was perfect for her and she was a natural.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, golfing, gardening and shopping for a bargain. Her relationship with God and church were very important to her. She loved taking long walks late in the evening and took this quiet time to pray for family and friends.
She loved to cook and bake meals for her family and one of the most requested was her homemade chocolate cookie sheet cake. She was full of life and love, and she was most happy if she knew you were happy. Her sacrifices will always be felt, and she will be missed so very much.
On June 22, 1960 she married Ralph Magnuson and they had been married 59 years.
They had five children, Ronald (Zina) of El Paso, Texas, Rhonda (Brad) Welty of St. Charles, Missouri, Renee Magnuson of Plymouth, Indiana, Ria Magnuson of Orlando, Florida and Ryan Magnuson of Sebring, Florida.
She had nine grandchildren, Courtney Magnuson, Taylor Magnuson, Kaitlyn Magnuson, Kara Welty, Derek Welty, Jared (Chloe) Welty, Zachary (Charla) Dickinson, Cody Langdon, Andrew Magnuson and one great-grandchild, Westin Welty.
Also surviving are her three sisters, Mary (Carl) Fox of Plymouth, Indiana, June Smith of Bremen, Indiana, and Martha Nicholas of South Bend, Indiana and sister-in-law, Tyrus Hartman.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Marcelle Craft; brother, Leonard Hartman; and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Church, 595 E. Main St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Our Lady of Grace Church for underprivileged children.
