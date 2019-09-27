Ubelinda C. Lynch
Ubelinda Cruz Lynch, 78, of Sebring, Florida, went to be with The Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. She was born on Jan. 15, 1941 in Vieques, Puerto Rico to the late Sixto Cruz and Hortensia Cepeda.
Linda was a resident of Sebring since 1979, coming from Willingboro, New Jersey. Her favorite pastimes included knitting, reading and watching Tiger Woods play golf.
She is survived by her children, Debra Armington (Jim), Michael Lynch (Gale), Kenneth Lynch (Mildred), Lisa Celentano (William), Eric Lynch (Lisa) and Anthony Lynch (Gisella); sister, Migdalia Melendez and brother, Jerry Cepeda; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Lynch, and brother, Victor Cruz.
A Celebration of Life for Ubelinda will be held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Family and friends will be received beginning at noon. Entombment will follow immediately at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.
