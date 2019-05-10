Van F. Meadows
Van Frederick Meadows, of Lake Placid, Florida died Wednesday afternoon, May 8, 2019. He was in the companionship of his loving wife.
Van was a Georgia native. He was the son of Estoria and Randall Meadows, born Feb. 15, 1932, in Columbus. Van settled in South Florida at an early age where he raised his family. He worked as an office supply salesman for over 40 years before retiring and moving to Lake Placid in 2000.
Van was an active member of Plantation Methodist Church and served on several boards at the church. He was affiliated with the Police Athletic League (PAL) where he coached his children as well as the youths in various sports and was also a board member. Van was an avid Florida Gator fan and a fan of all sports. He was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Lake Placid.
Van is survived by his loving wife, Marcia whom he wed July 28, 1956; and children, Fred (Sheila), Amy Thabult and Laurie Meadows. He leaves six grandchildren and was expecting to be a great-grandfather in October.
In memory of Van, the family will celebrate his life at 2:20 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Memorial United Methodist Church. Pastor Claude Burnett will celebrate. Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
