Velma G. Sauer, 93, passed away on Jan. 12, 2019 in Palm Bay, Florida. Born in St. Petersburg, Florida to William and Opal Dennis on Jan. 2, 1926, Velma worked as a bookkeeper, moving to Florida from Columbus, Ohio in 1988.
Velma is survived by her daughter, Debra Goulbourne and husband, Erroll of Palm Bay, Florida; and stepdaughters, Shirley Watson and Sue Duncan. Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, and sons, Michael Wallace and David Henry Wallace.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida with Rev. Bill Breylinger officiating. The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Union Church in Avon Park, Florida.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
