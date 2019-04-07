Vera G. Crawford

Vera Gibbs Crawford, 93, former resident of Sebring, Florida died April 3, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida.

Vera was born in Collins, Georgia, moving to Sebring in 1941. She was a graduate of Sebring High School. She worked for over 30 years for the School Board of Highlands County in the cafeteria at Woodlawn Elementary School and Sebring High School. She and her late husband, Gene Crawford, were founding members of Whispering Pines Baptist Church and long-time members of First Baptist Church, Sebring.

She was preceded by her husband and a grandson, Steven Steele. She is survived by daughter, Patty C. (Rick) Robinson of Winter Haven; Gene D. Crawford of Longwood, Florida and Don Crawford of Davenport, Florida; grandchildren, Rebecca Kampman, Christie Thompson, Richard Allen Robinson III, Jessica Jestes, Amanda Collins, Laura Collins, Jacklyn Robinson, David Crawford and several great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 with a service to follow at 11 a.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery. The family suggests memorials go to Good Shepherd Hospice. morrisfuneralchapel.com.

