Vera G. Crawford
Vera Gibbs Crawford, 93, former resident of Sebring, Florida died April 3, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida.
Vera was born in Collins, Georgia, moving to Sebring in 1941. She was a graduate of Sebring High School. She worked for over 30 years for the School Board of Highlands County in the cafeteria at Woodlawn Elementary School and Sebring High School. She and her late husband, Gene Crawford, were founding members of Whispering Pines Baptist Church and long-time members of First Baptist Church, Sebring.
She was preceded by her husband and a grandson, Steven Steele. She is survived by daughter, Patty C. (Rick) Robinson of Winter Haven; Gene D. Crawford of Longwood, Florida and Don Crawford of Davenport, Florida; grandchildren, Rebecca Kampman, Christie Thompson, Richard Allen Robinson III, Jessica Jestes, Amanda Collins, Laura Collins, Jacklyn Robinson, David Crawford and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 with a service to follow at 11 a.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery. The family suggests memorials go to Good Shepherd Hospice. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.