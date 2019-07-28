Verona H. Seifert
Verona Helen Seifert, 101, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Avon Park, Florida.
Verona was born in Antigo, Wisconsin to parents William and Emma (Herman) Grambow on Jan. 31, 1918.
Verona moved to Avon Park in 1972 from Aurora, Illinois, was a homemaker who loved to sew, travel and loved to visit Dollywood. She was a member of Walker Memorial Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She is survived by her children, Thomas B. (Carole) Seifert of Sebring, Florida and Julie Lewis of Auburndale, Florida; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Verona was predeceased by her husband, Blair Seifert.
Memorial contributions can be made in Verona’s name to the youth program at Walker Memorial Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FLa 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
