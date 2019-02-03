Victoria Fordham Gore, 97, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Jan. 31, 2019 at home. Victoria was born in Statesboro, Georgia to parents Irvin and Belia Fordham and was a lifelong resident of Highlands County and was a member of the Avon Park church of Christ.
Victoria was a homemaker and is survived by her daughter, Susan (Roger) Gurganus of Avon Park, Florida; son, Larry (Beverly) Gore of Haines City, Florida; brother, Emerson Skinner of Osteen, Florida; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Victoria was preceded in death by husband, William Ernest Gore, three brothers and four sisters.
Visitation will be held at Avon Park church of Christ at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 with a funeral service to follow at the church at 11 a.m. with Frank Parker officiating.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
