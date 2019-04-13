Viola Christian
Feb. 27, 1932 – April 4, 2019
Viola (“Vi”) Christian, 87, passed away peacefully at her daughter, Diane Neal and son-in-law John Neal’s home on April 4, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.
Vi was born on Feb. 27, 1932 in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, James Christian. She was also preceded in death by her five sisters.
She worked for Bendix/Honeywell for 25 years before retiring to Lake Placid, Florida from Hollywood, Florida.
Vi is survived by her daughter, Diane Neal (John) of Lake Placid, Florida; son, Curtis Christian (Jill) of Hollywood, Florida; and granddaughter, Tiffany West (Christopher) of Hollywood, Florida. She loved each one unconditionally and all were touched by having her in their lives.
Until her health conditions made it impossible, Vi was active in the Red Hats, TOPS, Cora (exercising), and volunteering at Sun N’ Lakes Country Club where she would help cook breakfast and dinners as well as play cards and dominoes with all of her friends.
The family of Vi would like to give a special thanks to the beautiful hospice caretakers at Vitas that enriched not only Vi’s life, but her family’s as well during this difficult time. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her smile and laugh. She made friends no matter where she went. Her friends were very supportive during this time and surrounded her with their love and prayers.
A private family “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date, in lieu of a service.
