VIrginia A. Coonley

Virginia Aders Coonley, 85, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

She now joins her husband at the feet of Jesus their Savior and has been made whole.

She leaves behind her children, Joanie (Rick) Culverhouse and Randy (Candy) Coonley; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one sister, one brother, six sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law and many other family and friends.

Her family wishes to thank all the caring people at The Manor at Lake Jackson, Cornerstone Hospice and Change of Pace for caring for our mom. We are indebted to them.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Sebring Christian Church, 4514 Hammock Road, Sebring, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Change of Pace, Sebring Christian Church, 4514 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33872; or Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778, Attn: foundation. Online at http://donate.cshospice.org/.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

Load entries