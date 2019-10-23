Virginia Albritton
Virginia Albritton, 62, of Lake Placid, passed away at her home on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
She was born in Roswell, New Mexico on March 11, 1957. Virginia had been a resident of Zolfo Springs prior to moving to Lake Placid 15 years ago. She attended Grace Bible Church in Sebring and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She often helped others, putting their needs before her own. She had been employed as a secretary, working for Westby Corporation, Wendell Cole Farms and Fields Equipment Company. Virginia retired from Westby Corporation after 25 years of service with them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Miller Jr. and Voncille Miller; her husband, Phillip Albritton, Jr.; and a brother, Michael Miller.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Phillip Albritton III (Kaila) of Sebring; one brother, Ernest J. Miller III (Denise) of Wauchula; four grandchildren, Bella Grace, Tucker Bronx, Cypress Rose and Magnolia May; her closest friends, Beverly Allen, Gloria “Dojie” Barrere, Polly Bissette, Cathy Elliott, Carol Newberg, Diane Smith and Rebecca Thompson. She also leaves behind many more family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Robarts Garden Chapel in Wauchula. Funeral service is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Robarts Garden Chapel with Pastor Dustin Woods officiating. Burial is in Lily Cemetery.
