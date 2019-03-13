Vivian Buchanan Watson Pyle, 89, of Sebring, Florida passed away on March 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her husband and family. Vivian was born on Dec. 6, 1929 to Walker and Anna Buchanan in Lexington, Virginia. Vivian married Harry Pyle on Feb. 14, 2009.
Vivian was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Sebring. She worked for many years as a sales clerk at JCPenny’s for many years. She would spend time making flower arrangements, sewing and cooking.
Vivian is survived by her husband of 10 years, Harry; her children, Major James G. (Kirsten) Watson of Panama City, Walker Watson of Gainesville, Mark (Trish) Watson of Evergreen, Colorado, John (Judy) Watson of Chipley, Janna Scott of Sebring and Anieca Carnes of Sebring; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Vivian is preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Captain James M. Watson, United States Air Force, who passed away in 1959.
A funeral service will be held at noon on March 16, 2019 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 854 Memorial Drive, in Avon Park with a visitation for one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Sebring.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting bankspagetheus.com or lakeviewmemorialgardens.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.
