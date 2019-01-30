Walter Wayne Schenk, 75, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Jan. 27, 2019 at his home. Walter was born on July 14, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Edward Walter and Blanche (McGhye) Schenk. Walter married Beverly Ann Becker in 1965. Walter worked for most of his life selling equipment and supplies for the printing industry.
Walter is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughter, Cynthia (Robert) Hogan; grandchildren, Ashley, Samantha and Cordell; three adopted grandchildren, Lakendra, Noah and Blake; and brothers, Edward and Guy Earl. Walter is preceded in death by his parents, brother Eugene Raymond and sister Barbara Jean Clark.
There will be a celebration of Walter’s life planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepard Hospice in Sebring, Florida. Online condolences may be shared by visiting bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.