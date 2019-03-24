Wanda J. Newton
Wanda J. Newton, affectionately known as Janie, 80, of Sebring passed peacefully on March 20, 2019. She was the daughter of Susan and Cecil Myers of Kent, Ohio. Janie was lovingly raised by her beloved aunt and uncle, Frank and Mazie Hall, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.
After graduating from high school, Janie attended college where she met and married the love of her life, Jerry K. Newton. Together they raised four children in Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, before retiring to Florida. Janie was blessed to enjoy over 60 years of marriage before her husband’s recent passing. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Janie could often be found in her bare feet bird-watching, gardening and otherwise enjoying the outdoors. She was a voracious reader who enjoyed various genres of books, which she willingly shared with others.
Janie enjoyed golfing with her husband and going to the movies with friends, including her longtime friend Evelyn Fedora. Her family thanks Gerry Harshaw Smith for teaching Janie to drive and being a caring friend for many years.
Janie is survived by her four children, Brad (Pam) Newton, Lisa (Dave) Klingensmith, Jane Ann (William) Cunningham and Michele Bailey.
She was blessed to have eight grandchildren: Tracy Newton, Eric Newton, AnDrea Donghia, Jesse Broadus, Sam Levine, Hannah Levine, Leanna Bailey and Janie Bailey; as well as three great-grandchildren: Crosby Donghia, Jackson Dwyer and Julianna Broadus.
Janie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her two brothers; her Aunt Mazie and Uncle Frank Hall; a stepson, Derk Newton; and Derk’s daughter, Chrissy Newton.
Janie’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Balmoral Assisted Living for the love and care provided to her.
A celebration of Janie’s life will be held in Conneaut Lake at a later date. Memorial gifts can be made to Balmoral Assisted Living, 93 Balmoral Drive, Lake Placid, Florida 33852; or Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, Florida 33870; or the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waid-Coleman Funeral Home, 12422 Conneaut Lake Road, Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, where memories and condolences may be shared at waidcolemanfh.com.
