Warren E. Young
Warren Eugene Young
On Oct. 20, 2019, Warren Eugene Young, 93, passed away peacefully into the Lord’s eternal rest at his Sebring home.
He was born on Sept. 26, 1926, in Clairton, Pennsylvania, to Emil Young and Mary Mann Young. Warren first made his home in Sebring in 1986, after moving here from Farmington Hills, Michigan. He and his wife, Shirley, are long-time members of First United Methodist Church. Shirley recalls their great joy singing together in the FUMC choir.
Warren served his country in the Navy during World War II, stationed at the Navy base in Mayport on Florida‘s Atlantic coast.
He enjoyed woodworking of all kinds, 18-hole golf, and old time movie musicals, but his greatest joy was his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Shirley; his children, Deborah Ann (Michael) Imirie of Troy, Michigan and Patricia Clare (John) Shader of Lebanon, Oregon; sister, Dolores Domako of New Boston, Michigan; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; three sisters, Winifred, Marion and Carol Ann; and a daughter, Nancy Louise Young.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Foundation of America. A memorial service will be held at at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, followed by a Celebration of Life immediately afterwards.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
