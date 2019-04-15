Wayne D. Hotchkiss
Wayne D. Hotchkiss, age 84, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 in Lake Placid, Florida. He was born Oct. 26, 1934 to Sidney E. and Gertrude (Pedler) Hotchkiss in Syracuse, New York. Wayne moved to Highlands County in 1990 coming from Virginia. He was of the Methodist faith and made a successful career in automotive parts sales. He loved golf, sailing and RV’ing. He was also an avid University of Michigan sports fan.
Wayne is preceded in death by his first wife, Joan; his second wife, Nancy, and his brother, Russell. He is survived by his children, Marc W. Hotchkiss (Janet) of Virginia, Brian Hotchkiss of Alabama, and Lesley Hotchkiss of Virginia; grandchildren, Jeremy, Stephanie, Kelly, Nicholas, and Michael; and great-grandchildren, Alexis, Alyssa, and Austin.
At Wayne’s request, no services will be held and his body will be donated to the University of Central Florida for the advancement of science. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
