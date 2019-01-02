Weldon Thomas Jacobs
Weldon Thomas Jacobs, 65, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Weldon is the son of the late Tom Junior and Thesalonia (Goins) Jacobs. Weldon leaves behind his children, Danyle Berish (Daniel), Weldon Collin Jacobs (Anna) and Jake Weldon Jacobs (Candice Daughtry), all of Sebring, Florida.
He leaves behind one brother, Jerry Jacobs, and one sister, Clara Jacobs, both also of Sebring, Florida. Weldon also leaves behind five grandchildren: Haley, Mikyla, Hagen, Titan and Ashtynne.
Weldon has been a resident of Florida for 50 years-plus moving from North Carolina. He is of the Christian faith. Weldon enjoyed his family, horses and he loved to run his bulldozer. He enjoyed being at the mud hole and loved a good cold beer.
There will be a visitation only from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2018 from at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Weldon’s name to the American Heart and Kidney Association.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
