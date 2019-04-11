Whidyne Lynch
Whidyne Lynch, of Lake Placid, Florida died March 27, 2019, at the Lake Placid Health Care Center.
She was a native of Illinois, born in Chicago on May 30, 1931. She was the daughter of Dorothy B. Clayton and Richard H. Weiss. Whidyne has been a Lake Placid resident for several years. Her and her husband owned and operated a restaurant in Lake Placid for many years. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and had been a religious education teacher at the Parish.
She is survived by her brother, Richard Weiss.
A Christian Memorial Mass will be from the St. James Church at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 and Father Clemente will celebrate. Memorial Mass arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
