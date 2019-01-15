William B. Winstead, 77, passed away in St. Petersburg, Florida on Jan. 8, 2019. He was born Nov. 6, 1941 in Miami, Florida, living in Lake Placid, Florida for the past 50 years. He was a retired Air Force master sergeant, and worked at MacDill Air Force Base for 20 years as a civilian. He enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Karen of St. Petersburg; two sons, Randy (Darla) and Robert Winstead; four grandchildren, Whitney, Monique, Katie, and Bryan Winstead; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warriors Foundation for veterans.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 at Veterans National Memorial Hospital and Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., Seminole, FL 33708.
