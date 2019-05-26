William F. Knoche
William F. (Rick) Knoche, 66, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Sunday evening, May 19, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring. Rick, a native Floridian, was born on Feb. 7, 1953. He was the son of Joan (Goeser) and William Knoche.
Rick served his country with honors in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, Rick went to work as a grounds keeper at Baptist Hospital in Miami. Rick has been a resident of Lake Placid since 2007.
Rick had a passion for photography, and he could be found at the Lake Placid Country Fair selling his photos. Rick enjoyed showing off his photography, spending time with Mother Nature and loved to be with family and friends.
Rick is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Brenda; son, James (Theresa) Molina; two granddaughters, Addison and Sarah; two sisters, Beth Knoche and Kathleen Slater; and niece, Alexa Slater.
A gathering for family and friends to celebrate Rick’s life will be held on June 7, 2019. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.