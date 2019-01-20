William Henry "Bill" Earle Sr., 91, took his final step in this journey of life on Earth on Aug. 22, 2018 at home in Sebring, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son and two nieces. He is survived by Darlene Pinion-Earle, his companion and friend of 32 years; his sister, Frances Earle Light (passed Oct. 28, 2018); a nephew and niece in Florida. He is also survived by three sons and spouses; five grandchildren and spouses; four great-grandchildren; three nieces in Maryland and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Mr. Earle served his country in the submarine service, U.S. Navy, in the South Pacific during World War II. He was a past commander and life member of the American Legion Post 82 in LaPlata, Maryland. He was employed by the B&O Railroad prior to becoming a Maryland State Trooper in 1949. He retired in 1991 after serving the state of Maryland in public safety as a public service representative for 43 years. He was a member of both the USS CARP Alumni Association and the Maryland State Police Alumni Association.
After retirement, moving to Sebring, Florida he became a life member of VFW Post 4300 and the Military Sea Services Museum, Inc. In 2008, he was made an honorary member of the Holland Club 50 for "Qualified in Submarines," United States Submarine Veterans (USSVI).
He was very active in his community, serving the American Red Cross as shelter manager during several hurricane seasons, a former president and vice president of the TRIAD Educational Forum, Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (S.A.L.T.) as well as former president and vice president of the Fairmount Neighborhood Watch Program.
A memorial celebration will be held in his honor on Jan. 26, 2019 at Whispering Pines Baptist Church where he was a member. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. His memorial will be conducted by Pastor Steve Trinkle and VFW Post 4300. His cremains will be interred in Cheltenham Veterans Cemetary in Prince George's County, Maryland.
