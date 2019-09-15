William H. Jernigan
William H. Jernigan, 87, passed peacefully in his sleep at home early Saturday morning, Sept. 7, 2019. Bill was born Oct. 30, 1931, in West Palm Beach to Will and Amanda Jernigan of Clewiston, Floprida. The son of a chemist and a school teacher, Bill was raised in Canal Point on Lake Okeechobee. His Pahokee High School senior class was less than 30 students.
He met his wife, Marjorie Alsmeyer, at church camp when he was 16. They married at the Methodist Church in Sebring in February 1953. He graduated from the University of Florida in 1952, having been in the Gator Marching Band and the Air Force ROTC. After three years as pilot in KC-97 refueling planes, he attended Auburn University where he received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in the spring of 1963.
“Dr. Bill” and Marge opened Sebring Animal Hospital in the fall of 1963. He was one of the early veterinarians to practice in Sebring. Dr. Bill never officially retired and was active in the management of the practice until recent years.
Bill will be remembered as a kind, generous Christian, a veterinarian, a Rotarian, a UF Gator, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many in Sebring and Highlands County. We loved him. We miss him. We know he has a new perfect body, is not in pain and is in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Bill is survived by Marge, his loving and devoted wife of 66 years; his daughter, Barbara Baker, and son, Larry (Jill) Jernigan; his sister, Mary Eleanor (Ed) Milton; brothers-in-law, Dick (Helen) Alsmeyer and Bill (Catherine) Alsmeyer; four grandchildren, Jarrett (Kristen) Baker, Travis (Becca Diddams) Baker, Daniel (Karen) Jernigan, and Amanda (Ricky) Rotroff; and five great-grandchildren, Wesley, Mollie, Annabelle, Alayna and James Jr., as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for the First United Methodist Church in Sebring, or Rotary Club of Sebring Charities, Inc. (Band Scholarship Fund), or a charity of your choice.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Sebring with fellowship and refreshments following the service.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com
