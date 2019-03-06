William John Baransky, “Wild Bill,” 63, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on March 11, 1955 in Tampa, Florida to the late Bernard J. Baransky and Ellie Selph.
William is survived by his wife, Josephine Baransky of Sebring, Florida; son, William Baransky II (Jessica) of Sarasota, Florida; grandsons, Will and Wyatt Baransky; and stepdaughter, Jennifer Berginc (Charles) of Fort Myers, Florida. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ella.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
