William J. Logan

William John Logan, 83, passed away on Oct. 10, 2019.

He was born in Toronto, Canada on Oct. 20, 1935 to William and Annie (McAuley) Logan. William had been a Sebring resident since 2014 coming from Cheektowaga, New York. He found enjoyment in golfing and fishing.

William is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, May; and his son, William G. Logan of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cremation Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

