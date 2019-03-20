William R. Hudson
William (Bill) Robert Hudson (1934-2019), 84, of Rogers, Minnesota, formerly of Sebring, Florida and Boston, Massachusetts passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Bill served over 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and continued to serve his country as a government employee until his full retirement.
Bill enjoyed golf, bingo, poker and spending time with his family. Bill was a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan and avid New England Patriots fan. Bill will be missed by his friends at Tanglewood in Sebring, Florida and at Heritage Place in Rogers, Minnesota.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Ann. Bill is survived by six children, George (Julie) Barletta, Robert (Diana) Barletta, Sharon (Robert) Stuckmayer, David Hudson, Nadine (John) Feltmann and Sheila Rieland; and 11 grandchildren, Anthony, Andrea, Michelle, Melissa, Emily, Nathan, Sam, Allison, Rachel, Andrew and Hailey.
The family extends a special thank you to the care team from North Memorial Hospice and the staff at J. A. Wedum Residential Hospice for the compassionate care Bill received in his final days.
The family requests memorials be made to the J.A. Wedum Hospice Foundation Honoring Veterans Fund or your local hospice foundation.
A private service will be held in Michigan at a later date. Arrangements were in care of Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.