William Samuel Crunkelton, 82, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Dec. 7, 2018 in Sebring, Florida. Born to William and Lillie (Jones) Crunkelton in Wauchula, Florida, Mr. Crunkelton moved to Avon Park with his family at the age of 9 where he spent a lifetime in the construction business building homes.
William had a passion for inventions, fixing and repairing things, loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting and was a member of the Florida National Guard.
William is survived by his wife, Diane (Windham) Crunkelton of Avon Park; daughter, Jeanie Crunkelton of New York; son, William Bryan Crunkelton (Joy) Avon Park; sister, Elizabeth (Ferrell) Williams of Avon Park; brother, Jack (Naomi) Crunkelton of Avon Park; four grandchildren, Kristen Rendel, Toni Crunkelton, Kayla Ostrander, and Gina Crunkelton; and one great-grandchild, Evan Rendel.
William was of Baptist faith and will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park, Florida with Rev. George Hall officiating.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
