William Youngman
William (Bill) Youngman, 84, of Sebring, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born in North Vernon, Indiana in 1934.
Having a deep faith in God and love of country, Bill served in the National Guard then enlisted in the Navy in 1952. Throughout his life he was a man with civic pride, committed to the concept of citizens participating in their government.
While serving at Naval Station Key West he met Joan, who was the love of his life. They married in 1955 and shared 57 years together.
They raised their four sons in Miami, Florida. He worked for CSR Rinker for 35 years before retiring to Sebring in September 2000.
He and his family enjoyed many interests together, including traveling, scouting with their sons, CB radio, fishing, hunting, camping, bowling, playing cards and games at the family table, and building lifelong friendships that they cherished.
Bill will be remembered as a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was dedicated to family and friends for whom he cared, nourished and protected.
All who knew him are so grateful for his many years of life and the loving wisdom, kindness and integrity he instilled in all through his example.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, and his parents, Francis and Ellen Youngman.
He is survived by his four sons, Kenneth (Kathy) of Homestead, Jerry (Warren) of Sebring, Dale (Becky) of Homestead and Thomas Youngman of Davie; two sisters, Mary Ellen (John) Booher of Moore Haven and Judy Ann Winget (Dave) of Indiana; sister-in-law, Martha Simmers (Marion) of Virginia; daughter-in-law, Keiko Stanton of Orlando; four grandchildren, William (Amber), Jackson (Amanda), Yoko, and Mari Youngman; and one great-granddaughter, Paisley Youngman.
There will be no formal services held. Those wishing to honor Bill’s memory with a charitable donation may do so to The Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870 or Leisure Lakes Baptist Church, 808 Gardenia St., Lake Placid, FL 33852.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(1) entry
I lost my own Dad in 1983. Mr. Youngman filled that empty place for me. An extraordinary man who was surrounded by an extraordinary family.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.