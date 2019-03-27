Willie C. Cloud
Willie Clyde Cloud, 95, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born April 13, 1923 in Taylor County, Florida to Thomas Alfred and Laura Alice (Courtney) Toole.
Early in life, Willie Clyde met and married Hugh Darrell Cloud, her husband of 62 years. They moved to Highlands County at the beginning of World War II. She worked for a while at the local A&P, the Sebring School cafeteria, and Wells Motor Company. Willie Clyde then began a career with The Avon Park Sun, a subsidiary of the New York Times.
She worked there until she got sick and had to retire in 1977. She has been a member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park for 50-plus years where she was the director of the 5-year-old department and a Sunday school teacher in the adult department.
She is survived by her son, Darrell E. Cloud (Lynn) of Sebring, Florida; grandson, Christopher D. Cloud (Mia) of Largo, Florida; great-grandchildren, Ava, Arianna and Caleb; and a sister, Mary A. Durrance of Avon Park, Florida.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hugh Darrell Cloud; and granddaughter, Jennifer Jo Cloud.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Avon Park with interment following in Hart Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
