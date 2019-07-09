Y. C. Hudson
Y.C. Hudson of Zolfo Springs, Florida was born on March 9, 1934 in Westville, Florida to Young and Lonie (Peterson) Hudson. Jesus called him home Friday, July 5, 2019 at the age of 85.
Y.C. was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Florida. Y.C. enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, fishing and hunting.
He served in the United States Air Force for over 22 years as an avionics inertial and radar navigation technician and in the missile program with NASA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Young and Lonie (Peterson) Hudson; his twin brother, L.D. Hudson, and brother-in-law, Tedd Larry Cutts.
He is survived by his bride of 63 years, Frances McLeod Hudson of Zolfo Springs, Florida; his son, Randall (Tanjala) Hudson of Eaton, Ohio; and his daughters, Vanessa Hudson of Zolfo Springs, Florida, Brenda (Bill) Anderson of Avon Park, Florida and Rhonda (Raymond) Lane of Avon Park, Florida; sister, Rebecca Laveeda Cutts of Byron, Georgia; brothers, Winston (Lucille) Hudson of Caryville, Florida and Tommie (Geretha) Hudson of Westville, Florida; 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Y.C. Hudson to Emmanuel Baptist Church, Bibles for Troops Fund, 210 Broward St., Bowling Green, FL 33834.
