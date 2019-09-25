Zulmira M. DaSilva
Zulmira M. DaSilva, 87, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Avon Park, Florida. Zulmira was born of Catholic faith in Achadinha, Azores, Portugal to parents Jose Furtado and Maria (Amaral) Furtado on Dec. 15, 1931.
Zulmira had been a resident of Avon Park since 2005, coming from Massachusetts, and was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park.
She is survived by her daughters, Zina Camara of Taunton, Massachusetts and Maria Resendes of Avon Park, Florida; sons, Joe DaSilva of Taunton, Massachusetts, and Sergio DaSilva and Rick DaSilva, both of Sebring, Florida; sisters, Maria Melo of Canada, Gloria Amaral of Portugal, and Mina Benedetti of Brazil; brother, Joao Furtado of Brazil; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Zulmira was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Jose DaSilva.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 with family receiving friends beginning at noon at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at ww.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
