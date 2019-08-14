In response to a column in the Aug. 10 paper, the author complains that both "sides" of Congress were at fault, pointing fingers at each other. I must correct her thinking.
The Democrats have two very good gun control bills, signed and sent to the Senate, where Mitch McConnell has refused to even bring them to a vote. He put them in his "Democratic Legislative Graveyard" (his name for it).
Until we fix our ridiculous system of having one person in Congress wielding that much power, we will all be forever stuck in the quicksand of partisanship over country.
You may recall in 2016, McConnell kept a perfectly qualified and suitable judge, Merrick Garland, from being voted on for Supreme Court Justice. The only reason being that he was nominated for the position by President Obama. None of that skullduggery was the behavior of Democrats.
The Republicans in Congress believe that anything Obama did (and he did a lot of good for this broken country in 2009) is to be beaten down and reversed. So before Democrats and Republicans can be accused of being equally guilty of legislative stagnation, Mitch McConnell's Republican obstructionism needs to be addressed.
Kathie Rabatie
Sebring
McConnell is a fossilized hack for #45 and needs to be voted out. He and Lindsey Graham are excellent examples of why term limits should be imposed. Just as the Presidency is limited to two terms, so should all elected officials. America turns stagnant under the rule of old white men.
