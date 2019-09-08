Wow! Truly incredible home at 2006 Fairmount Court in Sebring is nestled just off the shores of Lake Jackson. And listen to this: You not only have deeded lake access with beach and picnic gazebo, but you have a large dock and boathouse — with your very own boat slip with lift. Enjoy all the perks of waterfront living (fishing, swimming, boating and water sports) without the high waterfront taxes.
This home is nestled at the end of a dead end street (no through traffic). There is desirable curb appeal with a metal roof, lush tropical landscaping, and a side entry garage.
Tiled, roofed, double door front entryway into a gorgeous J.E. Futch Custom home! Your eyes will instantly be drawn to the new walnut floors, the ship-lap over the new gas fireplace, the luxurious tray ceilings and the stunning white kitchen with granite counters. Spacious floor plan boasting 2,100 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Great room style with the stunning granite kitchen overlooking the living room and the breakfast nook that features a huge glass bay window. White multi-level cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite tops and breakfast bar. Amazing formal dining room with stunning architectural arched and tray ceilings. Resort style master bedroom, again with luxurious tray ceilings and a private solid surface on-suite with large garden soaking tub and walk-in shower. Big screen porch and private back yard. Indoor laundry room with wash sink and side entry two-car garage.
HOA fee of $200 per month includes the dock/boathouse with a designated slip with lift, power at the dock, gazebo, lawn maintenance and pest control at the lakefront and your lawn too.
This home is being offered by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty for $264,900. The Elliott Team can be reached at 863-658-3780.
