The senior 70s softball games for Tuesday had Buttonwood Bay (1-1) make a tremendous comeback by scoring 10 runs in the last inning for a 24-23 upset win over Blazing irrigation.
Jim Novis had the game-winner with a home run among his 3 hits. Ageless Jack Grasso, Jim Munrue (double) John Degnen (double) and Boots Dasovic (triple) all had 4 hits. Fred Boyd added a double to the win. Diz Jones and Rick VanCurren where the combined pitchers on the mound.
Blazing Irrigation had a strong game from Gallo Gonzalez (triple), Bob Fahnestock and Ted Griffith all with 4 hits. David Reed had 3 hard hits for singles.
The Other diamond had first-place Alan-Jay (3-0) over Am-Vets Post 21 by the score of 14-11. Rookie Manager Brian Pluta said we left too many men on base. Leading the way for the winners were Don Cunningham and Doug Ebling both with a triple and single. Jerry Barber and Orlando Hernandez added 3 singles each. VFW 4300 had a bye.
On Thursday, it was very cold to begin the day, but the temperatures rose to mid-60s during the games. Am-Vets (2-1) came out on top of Buttonwood 15-5. Am-Vets hot hitting J.C. Brown had 3 hits and sparkling defense helped the winning team. Pastor Les Osbeck had 4 hits with a home run and triple. Dick Schiltz went 3 for 3 with 5 other batters banging out 2 hits each. Vic Rodriquez had the win on the hill.
Buttonwood Bay had another big day from Jack Grasso with 4 hits, Fred Boyd and Fred Richardson had a double each and Big Jim Novis smashed 2 doubles. Boots Dasovic added a triple to the attack.
The other diamond had VFW 4300 over Blazing Irrigation 20-14. VFW was held scoreless the first two innings, but scored 19 runs in the next 5 innings. Norm Grubbs led the comeback with with a 3-run homer and triple among his 3 hits. Chester Johnson, Don Lariviere, Jerry Kauffman (double) and rookie Lee Sonnaberg (triple), all with 3 hits. Lee Sonnaberg has been improving every game and has a chance to be rookie of the year. Four other players had 2 hits. John Kloet was the winning pitcher with Chuck Detore getting the save.
Blazing Irrigation had a big game from HOF David Reed with 7 runs batted in with a home run and 3 sharp singles. Rookie Sam Crouse (triple), Ted Griffith (double) and Bill Todd all with 3-hit games.
Next games are set for Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Highland Sports Complex.
