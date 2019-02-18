The good weather returned and the games were played under warm and sunny skies in the 70s softball league.
The Feb. 5 games had VFW 4300 over Blazing irrigation 11-3. VFW had a strong day from Chuck Detore (double) Jerry Kaufman and Lee Sonnenberg with 3 hits each. Ed Vignally and Chester Johnson had 2 key hits. John Kloet was the winning pitcher.
Blazing had a round tripper and single from Ted Griffith. Gallo Gonzalex, Sam Crouse, Ed Lindberg (double) and Bob Fahnestock all with 2 hits.
The other diamond had a real squeaker as Am-Vets Post 21 edged Buttonwood Bay 13-12. Am-Vets had Larry Oser lead the attack with a 4 for 4 day, Les Osbeck and Ken Elston had 3 singles each. Victor Rodriquez was the pitcher of record.
Buttonwood had 91 year old Tony Caristo, Dave Pohlman (double) John Degnen, Dick VanCurran, Fred Richardson and Boots Dasovic were the top hitters.
On Feb. 7, in one of best defensive games ever played in slow pitch softball, VFW 4300 moved into first place with an 11-5 win over Alan-Jay, but the score doesn’t indicate how close the game was as it was VFW 6-5 after 6 innings.
The defense of Doug Ebling and Ken LLoyd kept the score close. VFW also had outstanding defense from Norm Grubbs and pitcher Chuck Detore. The hitting stars for VFW where Norm Grubbs (double) and John Kloet with 3 hits apiece. Dave La Hue had a key double that drove in 2 runs in the 7th. Ted Navarro (also great defense) had 2 key hits. Chuck Detore pitched a great game allowing 3 runs in the first and 2 the rest of the game.
Alan-Jay (6-2) batters where John Miller, Bill Destefano (double), Bill Cirillo and Rudy Pribble.
The other Diamond had Am-Vets (4-4) over Blazing Irrigation (3-5) 18-14. Am-Vets Post 21 stars were Larry Oser (double) Victor Rodriquez, Ross Anderson all with 4 hits. Les Osbeck (triple), Marv Knutilla, JC Brown and winning pitcher Charley Quinn had 3 hits each.
On the losing side, Todd Martin had 2 homers, one a grand slam. Bill Todd, Dave Reed and Ed Lindberg had 3 singles each.
The season is about 1/3 over, but there is plenty of softball left. Come out to Highland Sports Complex at 10 and noon on Tuesday and Thursday to see the action.
