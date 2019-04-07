Offer more than spending money
It looks like the Democrats are determined to make Donald Trump a two-term president. Instead of coming up with new ideas to expand the great economy the Obama administration put in place after the financial meltdown of 2008, many Democrat candidates only offer up new ways to spend taxpayer money. Unbelievable!
Larry Power
Sebring
