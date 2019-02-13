I think that the residents of Highlands County should be thankful for our sheriff's department. These brave men and women put their life on the line every day.
Sheriff Paul Blackman shows outstanding leadership as did Susan Benton. At times I have needed the services of HCSO. Every time their response has been swift. The officers showed respect and understanding, and resolved the issue.
Having lived in Miami, I can tell you there is no finer department then HCSO. Thank you to the officers who protect us.
Cliff McDonald
Lake Placid
