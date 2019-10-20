By The Associated Press
CRESTVIEW — State legislators often use the dollars intended for affordable housing programs for other purposes.
To the detriment of affordable housing programs in Northwest Florida and the rest of the Sunshine State, the state Legislature earlier this year took another massive bite out of the Sadowski Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Such raids of the fund have been going on for years, with the money being used for a variety of purposes other than their intended ones, said Nitsi Bennett, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Okaloosa County.
“It seems the Sadowski Fund is the catch-all for everything,” Bennett said. “Florida is one of the few states that need to have a balanced budget, and the Sadowski Fund keeps getting raided.”
Part of the problem is the “all or nothing” state budget that’s presented each year to lawmakers, said state Sen. George Gainer, who would like to consider the Sadowski Fund and other parts of next year’s budget in separate measures.
For the state’s fiscal year 2020 budget, the Legislature approved transferring $125 million from the Sadowski Fund into the general fund and using $115 million-worth of housing money to help counties recover from Hurricane Michael.
That left only $85 million in the Sadowski Fund, according to information on the Sadowski Housing Coalition website.
Because of those actions, “We were hoping that the governor would veto (the overall state budget), but he did not,” Bennett said.
The nonpartisan Sadowski Housing Coalition, which consists of more than 30 statewide organizations, was formed in 1991 to obtain a dedicated revenue source for the state’s affordable housing programs. The Sadowski Fund is named in honor of the late Bill Sadowski, a former state Department of Community Affairs secretary who was passionate about providing affordable housing to all Floridians.
For fiscal ‘20, Okaloosa County was supposed to receive almost $2.4 million from the Sadowski Fund but will get only $381,688 because of legislators’ budget decisions, the coalition reports.
Santa Rosa and Bay counties were each supposed to receive more than $2.1 million. But the legislative raid on the fund leaves Santa Rosa with $358,385 and Bay with $360,622.
The approved state budget also leaves $350,000 worth of Sadowski Fund money for Walton County instead of the $806,565 it was supposed to receive.
Nearly 922,000 very low-income Floridians pay more than 50% of their income on housing and are one missed paycheck away from joining the state’s homeless population, which is the third largest in the nation, according to the Sadowski Housing Coalition.
