Stop the paychecks of all Senators and Congress who promote blocking America’s sovereignty, i.e. building the wall.
We vote these people in office to represent “We the People,” not their own viewpoints on world government. Those that feel they have the right to represent those foreign governments must forego their paychecks. Fire any congressmen or women senators who represent foreign powers.
The taxpayers should not be paying anyone in government to overthrow the American government. Start firing these people.
The illegal Mueller investigation should be forced to repay all tax dollars to the general fund. The calling in the payment of debts and huge thieves by foreign nations. The taxpayers of America who completely rebuilt the known world after World War II and the taxpayers and workers, many thousand dying in the process of building the Panama Canal, will not stand by and see it stolen by foreign powers. We cannot allow China or Russia into the northern hemisphere.
Enforce the Monroe Doctrine. Force China and Russia out of the northern hemisphere. If necessary, declare war.
Bille Jewett
Sebring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.