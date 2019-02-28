Editor’s Note: This is the first in a planned series of stories on the community’s effort to help the homeless population in Highlands County.
SEBRING —Jane Breylinger tells a story of Dale, living in the woods under a tarp.
Homeless care providers worked with him for a year, through food and supplies — including a tent — and now have gotten him into a permanent home.
It takes time, patience and respect for individuals’ privacy, according to Breylinger and approximately 30 local advocates, activists, volunteers, elected officials and care providers who met Wednesday at the Veterans Service Office in Sebring.
After the first of what may lead to several roundtable discussions on homelessness in Highlands County, officials learned they need time to gain a homeless person’s trust. Through that, they can begin to find out if that person wants to move toward permanent housing.
Roundtable participants also learned they need to cooperate with each other and share information, which may be the best way to get funding.
Breylinger said during the “Point in Time Count” for homeless, volunteers tallied 172 people they could identify were living on the streets or in vacant, wooded areas. She expects the number is three times that.
In the six counties of Highlands, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry and Okeechobee, there were at least 65 unaccompanied youth living on their own and 18 homeless veterans, she said, but zero homeless shelters.
Dr. Anne Lindsay, assistant superintendent of Elementary Education for the Highlands County School District, said she and Homeless Resource Assistant Noelia Martinez have provided services to an average of 480 homeless students each school year from 2015-2017.
The tally at the end of 2018, which included families displaced by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, was 652.
The informal tally for this year, as of Feb. 13, is 351.
Brenda Gray with the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless said she doesn’t have the student numbers cited by Breylinger or Lindsay, and wanted to get them into the Coalition’s data tracking system for a report to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“We have yet to encounter an unaccompanied youth,” Gray said.
That system helps her organization get grants, she said. Those organizations who don’t track their numbers and report them to HUD can’t get funding.
Cedric Cox with the Supported Housing Team for Peace River Center in Lakeland said that’s the only way to ensure federal agencies know how much need a community has.
The need is there. Leslie Behm, executive director of Hope Haven, a transitional housing program operating out of Safari Inn in Sebring, said all 26 rental units are full, the average stay is six months — depending on a person or family’s situation — and she’s now in the process of securing land for a community of miniature homes for people to rent long-term.
She also gets 10-15 calls each day, referring people for placement, she said.
She has a 95 percent success rate, but both she and Gray said that rent in the market needs to be affordable.
Too often, Gray said, people fall into homelessness by falling behind on rent when bills and emergencies eat up their finances.
Dr. Thomas C. Leitzel, president of South Florida State College, said that in addition to having a GED diploma program for adults, the college is working on starting up a construction skills training program.
It could provide people with skills to get a job and get out of homelessness, as well as help increase the housing stock in the area.
He also said the students would need projects, and could build Hope Haven’s tiny homes for them, as another form of cooperation to address the problem.
City leaders, such as Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund, Avon Park City Manager David Flowers and Kristie Vazquez, executive director of the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency, said homeless individuals camp in and around the downtown areas, in part because that’s where the services and outreach organizations operate.
One suggestion made during the meeting was to have better transportation, not only so that homeless people don’t have to cluster in one area, but also so they can obtain jobs further than walking distance.
They might also avoid homelessness altogether, some said, because they could pay rent and forego car repairs by taking a bus and saving enough money to service a car.
For all help efforts, it starts with approaching homeless individuals.
After working with Habitat for Humanity for 25 years, Breylinger said she’s been working with Hands for Homeless for the last year and nine months. They started by providing food and regular meals on certain days of the week, then provided rain ponchos to homeless to keep themselves or their packs dry.
Those working with similar organizations said Wednesday that they also have started by providing food, then supplies and then starting up simple conversations with people.
After about the third or fourth visit, they could establish rapport and exchange names.
Cox said Lakeland dealt with its downtown homelessness situation through a task force led by the mayor and patiently working with agencies to better serve those on the street.
“It took years to do,” Cox said. “It didn’t happen overnight.”
