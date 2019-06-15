SEBRING — County officials said they are still moving forward on the Willie Downs project along 2300 Hammock Road in Sebring. Representatives said they anticipate construction will be completed sometime in the summer.
“It will be 50 units,” said Benjamin Dunn, Development Services director for the Highlands County Planning Services office.
“It’s going to be affordable housing, not Section 8.”
Pastor Tod Schwingel, long-time resident and area pastor associated with the effort, said he was optimistic about the project’s future, although he afforded no detail as to specifics about when, in particular, the project actually broke ground, or when it would be completed, or what the hopes for the community would be subsequent to the project’s completion. Further, Schwingel did not offer background as to his relationship to the project nor did he provide any specifics about what, exactly, the project is meant to do for the community in perpetuity or even why it was initiated. He did not respond to multiple requests for information.
Helen Lopez, Highlands County Building Department administrator, did offer some detail. She said there were many complexities as yet to be observed, but things are moving forward.
“This is a private project and the county is only responsible for approvals and issuance of permits, Lopez said. “The actual time frame for completion is up to the contractor.”
“The contractor is GHD Construction Services, Inc.,” she wrote in an email. “It is their responsibility to schedule inspections.”
When asked about more specific details during a telephone call, Lopez had nothing further to offer.
“Nobody would know,” she said.
Jo Ann Sawdy, a zoning official from Highlands County Zoning Division, did offer a minor status report. She too said projects have multiple items officials need to address with so many intricacies. She said certain projects have to observe different legal protocols depending on what kinds of structures get built and then placed onto a property. She said zoning for the Hammock Road project has already been approved.
“Numerous building permits have been pulled for the parcel, located at 2300 Hammock Road,” she said. “Once the Zoning Division completes the zoning approval, we are no longer involved.”
According to a public underwriting report from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, the Willie Downs project first received a multi-million request for funding in October 2017. The report lists both Highlands County Housing Authority and GHD Construction Services as top-level guarantors. Southwind Management Services are listed among the names of general contractors along with GHD, as well.
“This recommendation is only valid six months from the date of this report,” according to the report.
View building department permit details online: www.hcbcc.net.
