Ogg, staff great during election

I would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to the Highlands County Elections Office and especially to Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg for their recent assistance in the City of Avon Park elections.

I served on the canvassing board during the city’s elections and I must say the county elections office staff were incredibly supportive prior, during and after the elections. County staff worked late into the night counting the ballots to ensure a fair and transparent election for the City of Avon Park. I am a fan of their professionalism and dedication to their jobs.

All the poll workers also were “by the book” and polite and professional as well. Penny Ogg runs a well-oiled machine with the seriousness that an election demands and all the employees from her office, poll workers and volunteers should be commended for a job well done.

Maria Sutherland

Avon Park

