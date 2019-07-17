Oh, to be 29 again
Our media conscious new Democratic Congresswomen, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, has once again let loose with criticism of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over an immigration bill that she and her three co-horts, [Rashida] Tlaib, [Ayanna] Presley and [Ilhan] Omar disagree on and think the Democrats bowed to the Republican-led Senate.
This gang of four has become a real problem for Pelosi as they seemed to think that their radical ideas should be implemented now instead of understanding how a democratic process works. Cortez, for example, seems to have only five phases that she uses and is not unapologetic about, and they are starvation wages, fascism, concentration camps, socialism and free. Being only 29, she apparently thinks she has this country figured out and how to change it.
There are some things about Cortez that seem somewhat confusing. She prides herself on telling everyone she was a bartender working for tips to help the family out, very commendable, however she also has a degree in economics and finance from Boston University and the cost of a four-year degree there is approximately $72,000. Who paid that, or is she in debt along with the $1.5 trillion debt load of the students in this country?
Her fellow congressmen reportedly pay their aides about $30,000 to $35,000 a year; she claims she will pay hers $52,000. Where does this money come from?
Finally, her latest threat to her fellow congressmen is that she will campaign against any Democrat running in the next election if they don’t acknowledge her agenda as being on the right track for the future of the country.
Oh, to be 29 again and know all the problems of this country and how to solve them, without a clue to our history of government and democracy. The Democratic caucus must be a fun place to be each day.
Hal Graves
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.