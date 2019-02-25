AVON PARK — Trolling along Arbuckle Creek in a V-hull fishing boat, dipping his head to avoid handing vines and low branches, Matthew ‘Twig’ Largess asks the captain to stop.
“Captain Harry” Arnold reverses the battery-operated motor and drifts back with the current so Largess can spy a possible woodpecker’s nest hole a dozen yards up in an old-growth bald cypress, which pokes above the surrounding canopy.
Largess, certified arborist under the International Society of Arboriculture and owner of Largess Forestry in Rhode Island, seeks the ivory-billed woodpecker. For 60 years it was thought extinct until it was rediscovered in a remote part of Arkansas in 2005.
The federal government immediately announced a plan to save the bird, according to news reports at that time. Since it favors old-growth cypress, Largess is looking for it along Arbuckle Creek and Lake Arbuckle, where he said the 3,300-3,600 acres of bald cypress bottomland forest might be largest such old-growth cypress forest in the Southeast — perhaps anywhere.
Largess hopes to find the bird there by playing a recording of the bird’s call to attract any birds that may be there.
At least once on a sojourn Thursday down the creek, he spied the nest-sized hole and broadcast the call.
No birds answered, but he hasn’t given up.
Meanwhile, he believes Avon Park Air Force Range may already have a huge ecological treasure straddling its western border in the trees, alone.
Largess flew in to Florida last week for four days to explore the area and catalog as many bald cypress as possible. He said some of the trees measure 26 feet in circumference.
Families that owned the land just inside and outside the base never cut the cypress forest, Largess said, and he suspects the grove, just 90 miles south of Walt Disney World, rates as the largest untouched Old Growth Bald Cypress Tupelo Forest system.
“I think the state of Florida needs to know what it has here,” Largess said.
Largess said he’s studied two old growth bald cypress forest sites — Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Collier County and Francis Beidler Forest in South Carolina. Both forests are preserved and world-renowned eco-tourist destinations claiming to be the oldest such forests left in the world with 1,000-year-old trees.
Arbuckle Creek, however, is bigger than both put together, Largess said, “making this discovery even more astounding.”
He would rank it fourth after the North Carolina Black River Preserve, Beidler Forest and Corkscrew Swamp.
Largess suspects some Arbuckle trees have lived for 1,000 years, but won’t know unless he can get permission from the air base to measure trees on their bank, and follow-up with a core sample study of all trees along the creek and lake.
Encyclopedia Britannica states that bald cypress, also called “swamp cypress,” are native to swampy areas of southern North America, and were often harvested for their water-resistant wood.
The trees live long lives and grow slowly, Britannica states. Older trees are usually hollow, making them ideal nesting spots for a variety of animals.
A young bald cypress is symmetrical and pyramidal, but as it matures, it develops a coarse wide-spreading head, Britannica states.
Its tapering trunk is usually 30 meters (about 100 feet) tall and 1 meter (3.3 feet) in diameter.
Reddish brown bark weathers to an ashy gray. The closer it grows to the water or wetlands, the more buttressed it gets about the base, horizontal roots often sending conical woody projections called “knees” above the waterline.
The function of knees is poorly understood, Britannica states. They may help oxygenate the roots or provide support in the soft muddy soil, both of which concur with Largess’ opinions.
The trees have flat needle-like leaves arranged alternately in two ranks along small twigs. The trees are deciduous. Though the leaves can persist year-round in warm climates, the trees often drop them in colder times of the year.
In addition to conservation, Largess sees value in eco-tourism for Arbuckle Creek, which could result in more regular hiking and boating tours from Camp Arbuckle and other launch sites.
Those efforts would have to coincide with education. The west bank already indicates plenty of human activity, with plastic food containers and the occasional beer bottle or soft drink can littering the shore.
“See that Walmart chair sprouting out there,” Arnold said, indicating a dark green plastic stackable patio chair that had sunk into the soft ground and foliage just a few feet from the water. “In a few years, it’ll be full grown.”
Litter is less common on the east bank, where signs posted on trees regularly warn boaters that beyond that point is a U.S. military installation, and that trespassing is prohibited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.