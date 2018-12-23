There is reason for hope that incoming Gov. Ron DeSantis will reverse the unfortunate course of the Scott administration and restore environmental protection to its rightful place as a top priority of state government.
In one of the governor-elect’s first actions, DeSantis sought to set an agenda with a 40-person Transition Advisory Committee on the Environment, Natural Resources & Agriculture. The group will hold its final meeting Dec. 28, 12 days before DeSantis is sworn in.
The expectation is it will recommend legislative priorities that will fast-track environmental programs we believe are badly needed: A fix for Lake Okeechobee, quick movement to mitigate red tide, assistance with septic-to-sewer conversion, greater funding for beach restoration and environmental land preservation.
Notably, DeSantis has called himself as a “Teddy Roosevelt conservationist,” a reference repeated by U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Palm City, who heads the transition panel.
That’s an encouraging sign, but the bully sloganeering has to be backed up with trust-building action.
We hope DeSantis goes out of his way to disprove skeptics who point to his dismal voting record in Congress on issues considered vital by environmental groups. DeSantis was given a score of two out of 100 by the national League of Conservation Voters – barely better than zilch.
“The facts and his own record suggests (an environmental activist DeSantis) may not be the case,” Aliki Mocrief, head of Florida Conservation Voters, told Gatehouse Media.
It’s time to show, not boast. Florida needs a realignment of priorities.
We recognize that Gov. Rick Scott faced special circumstances when he came into office eight years ago. Florida’s economy was dragging the depths of a recession. Scott focused on jobs and economic growth, with positive results.
But his cost-cutting and commerce-boosting policies came with a cost, and one that will grow as the state is forced to deal with problems caused by a changing climate. One necessary first step for the “Teddy Roosevelt conservationist” would be to acknowledge the potential impacts of climate change on Florida’s population and its environment. Then, naturally, to take steps toward mitigation, something Scott was unwilling to do.
Immediately, the state must address Lake Okeechobee: The run-off pollution that creates the blue-green algae that collects in the lake and is released into rivers, then oozes green slime to both coasts. It’s an environmental disaster that harms Florida’s economy.
In the Gatehouse interview, DeSantis pledged to speed funding for a reservoir south of the lake – something that was desperately needed but delayed – and also to ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reduce lake levels and hold back discharges of algae-filled lake water.
Then comes the issue that has dominated life along our coast for the past year: red tide.
DeSantis promised to form a task force that will examine the causes of red tide and programs that might counteract or forestall future algae blooms.
This must be done as quickly as possible, and it cannot be an all-show-and-no-go PR exercise. Get the best science and take real steps to mitigate a problem that damages our special environment, our enjoyment of that environment and an economy that depends on it.
Bottom line: If DeSantis is going to call himself a Teddy Roosevelt, he’s got to charge like a bull moose and seize the high ground.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.
