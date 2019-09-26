23rd Annual Apple Fall Festival, no admission charge — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at The Palms of Sebring, 721 S. Pine St. Sebring. 863-385-0161

Nu-Hope Speakeasy Soiree, by ticket only — 6-10 p.m. Friday at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave., Sebring. 863-382-2134.

Highlands County Fire & EMS Foundation’s first ever local stair climb, open to the public — registration at 7 a.m. Sunday, program begins at 8:30 a.m. Sebring International Raceway, 113 Midway Drive. Visit http://tinyurl.com/HCFRStairClimb.

