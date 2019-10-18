SATURDAY

Highlands County Walk Like MADD, 600 W. College Drive in Avon Park, 8:30-11 a.m.

Highlands News-Sun Heartland Family Fall Festival, Lakeshore Mall, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10th annual Lake Placid Clovers 4-H Pumpkin Patch, Stuart Park, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

